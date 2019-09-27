The Rathbun Land and Water Alliance held their Fourth Annual Farm to Faucet Landowner Appreciation and Water Treatment Plant Tour on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Rathbun Regional Water Association Water Treatment Plant near Centerville.
The Farm to Faucet event provides the opportunity to highlight the soil saving and water quality protection practices installed on the farmers’ land who work with the Alliance. It also gives the landowners the opportunity to tour the facility that treats the water that comes from the lake they help protect.
Jim Gulliford, Regional Administrator for the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 7 provided opening remarks. Gulliford, who leads the EPA’s efforts in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and nine tribal nations, has more than 40 years of experience leading environment and natural resource protection programs.
Gulliford praised everyone involved with lake protection activities, from the landowners who implement the conservation practices and the staff and agencies who work with them. “Thanks to all of you for your efforts to protect the lake. We are pleased with your commitment and this voluntary approach to protect the lake that we see here,” he said. “Other watersheds in Iowa and in Missouri look to Rathbun as a model.”
Velvet Buckingham, one of two environmental specialists who work with landowners in the watershed, provided an overview of the Alliance’s lake protection activities carried out during the last year.
“Terraces installed in the Rathbun Lake Watershed since 2004 are nearing the 2 million feet mark,” she said. “And more than 700 grade stabilization structures, and sediment and debris basins have been built.”
Due to these conservation practices installed by Rathbun Lake landowners the sediment reduction to Rathbun Lake is nearing the 60,000 tons per year mark.
Buckingham also discussed the smell of water that many RRWA customers have experienced in the last couple of months. She explained that while the water is thoroughly tested and is safe to drink, the blue-green algae growth caused by the phosphorus run off from heavy rains would have been worse if it wasn’t for the farmers who work to keep the containments out of the lake. “Phosphorous reduction from installed conservation practices by Rathbun Lake Watershed landowners is up to 254,122 pounds per year,” she explained.
Two Rathbun Lake Watershed landowners were recognized as Rathbun Lake Protectors.
In presenting the awards, John Glenn, Rathbun Land and Water Alliance President and RRWA CEO said this is the 14th year for the Protector Program with close to 80 landowners who have now been recognized for their outstanding stewardship to protect Rathbun Lake.
Rodney and Roberta Hitt of Humeston were selected as 2019 Rathbun Lake Protectors for Lucas County.
“The Hitts have installed 31,893 feet of terraces on 218 acres,” said Glenn. “The sediment that no longer is delivered to Rathbun Lake is 521 tons per year. To put these figures in perspective, that’s more than six miles of terraces. In addition, thirty-one 17-ton dump trucks full of soil now stays on the land instead of being delivered to Rathbun Lake each year,” he explained.
Lyle and Lila Allred of Corydon were selected as Wayne County’s 2019 Rathbun Lake Protectors. Lyle oversees the operation but sons Dan and Terry Allred and grandson, Bronson Allred now rent and operate the farm.
The Allreds installed one sediment basin which treated 325 acres. “This structure reduces sediment delivery to Rathbun Lake by 570 tons per year and reduces phosphorous delivery by 1,881 pounds per year,” said Glenn.
They also installed 2,525 feet of terraces which treated 18 acres. Sediment delivery reduction from these terraces is 35 tons per year and phosphorous delivery reduction is 116 pounds per year.
“The combined sediment reduction from these practices is more than 600 tons per year. The Allreds practice no-till, field borders, grassed waterways, cover crops and contour grass strips,” Glenn explained.
Two honorary Rathbun Lake Protector awards were also presented.
In presenting the award to Karen Fynaardt, recently retired as Executive Assistant for the Director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Glenn said it is important for us to remember that, far from the watershed, dedicated professionals like Karen are also working each day to help ensure that these landowners and staff have the support they need. “Karen has been a strong ally of and advocate for the Alliance, and she believes in our mission to protect Rathbun Lake as much as we do,” explained Glenn.
Also receiving an honorary Protector award was Marty Adkins. “During his career with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Marty personified the importance and power of partnerships,” said Glenn.
“In fact, when Marty retired recently from NRCS he was serving as Iowa’s Assistant State Conservationist for Partnerships. The types of partnerships that Marty dedicated his career to developing and promoting are the driving force for the most successful resource conservation efforts in Iowa today. In no small part, we are here tonight celebrating our partnership to protect Rathbun Lake due to the guidance and support received from Marty Adkins,” Glenn added.
Alliance members and partners have provided significant financial and technical support for the organization’s efforts. In the last dozen years, more than $36 million in financial support has been contributed to the protection of Rathbun Lake water quality.
In addition to keeping the soil on the farm, the practices protect Rathbun Lake, the water source for RRWA that provides drinking water to 80,000 people in southern Iowa.
Farm to Faucet participants toured RRWA’s new water treatment plant. Since 2007, RRWA has invested $50 million in improvements to the Association’s drinking water system which includes the new water treatment plant.
The first water treatment facility was built in 1975 and supplied drinking water to four counties. The utility has seen steady growth and now provides clean drinking water to 18 counties and 56 communities in southern Iowa and northern Missouri.
The capacity of RRWA’s first water treatment facility was four million gallons per day (MGD). An expansion in 2000 increased daily capacity to 8.8 million gallons and the new plant’s capacity is six MGD but is designed to allow for expansion to nine MGD.