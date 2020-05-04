Two local health centers have received separate $20,000 grants from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation.
A total of $360,000 was awarded to various community health and dental centers in Iowa due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds awarded will help preserve access to care within Iowa’s safety net infrastructure during this challenging time for many Iowans. Each of the 18 safety net clinics and/or federal qualified health centers provide primary health care, dental care and/or mental health support services regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.
Community Health Centers of Southern Iowa, which has locations in many communities including Centerville, and River Hills Community Health Center, which has a clinic in Centerville, each received $20,000.