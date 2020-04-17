Iowa schools won't return to in-person classes this school year, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday. As a result, the state has ordered the spring sports season canceled.
On Friday, Iowa had its highest single-day growth during the outbreak of COVID-19, a disease that is caused by the new coronavirus. The state's cases grew by 191 up to a total of 2,332 confirmed cases of the disease.
While state officials had said the epidemiological curve is showing a potential flattening, Reynolds said she had determined the data was showing a May return for schools was not possible.
"I can't tell you with certainty based on the Department of Public Health Data that they're providing to the office that early May will be the right time for students, teachers and staff together again in their classrooms," Reynolds said. "So, therefore, I regret to say that I wish schools will not reopen for this school year."
Districts will be required to provide some level of distance learning options, she said.
Dr. Ann Lebo, the director of the Iowa Department of Education, said districts in the state have worked quickly to provide those opportunities to their students.
Even though our school buildings are closed, learning opportunities across Iowa are in full swing thanks to the efforts of our school staff and leaders," Lebo said. "Under normal circumstances, the timeline for developing continuous learning plans would take months, years even our schools, developed and implemented solutions in only a matter of weeks."
Schools will prepare for the return of face-to-face learning and must submit a plan to the state education department by July 1.
“This plan may include options for summer school enrichment activities or other opportunities designed to address disruptions to learning as a result of COVID-19,” Lebo said, “and will be further supported through recommendations from the continuous learning task force.”
Reynolds said she waived the August start date for school districts, which would allow them to make their own decisions about when to start the 2020-21 school year.
State officials said a decision on the summer sports season will be made by June 1.
As it stands, Reynolds' other closure orders of various businesses would expire on April 30 — the same date she had originally closed schools through.
Decisions on those business closures aren't made yet. Reynolds said re-opening the state's economy will be a phased-in approach to "open things up in a responsible" manner.