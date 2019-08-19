The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rathbun Lake will be conducting their annual duck blind drawing. The drawing will be conducted this year using applications by e-mail or in person. Applicants will submit their top-two site number preferences by email or in person.
When submitting by email applicants should submit: Name, Address, Phone Number and top-two site choices. Email to: tyler.w.stewart@usace.army.mil
When submitting in person: Participants can fill out an application at the Rathbun Lake Information Center which will include: Name, Address, Phone Number and Top 2 site choices. All in-person submissions should be turned into: Tyler Stewart, US Army Corps of Engineers, 20112 Hwy J5T, Centerville, IA 52544
For a map of blind site numbers go to the following link or stop by The Rathbun Lake Information Center: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll10/id/11263
Applications will be accepted by email or in-person until noon on Aug. 30.
Permanent blind sites will be available in selected areas East of Highway J18/S70 on a lottery basis. Selections will be made by 4 p.m. on Aug. 30. Applicants selected will be notified by phone by 4 p.m. All selected applicants must provide proof of their valid Iowa Hunting License, State Habitat and Waterfowl stamps, and Federal Waterfowl stamp when permit is picked up at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Information Center. All hunting documents must have a purchased date prior to the date of the drawing for applicant to be valid for the draw.
On Corps managed land, permanent and temporary blinds must be kept a minimum of 200 yards apart.
Blind sites not chosen in the lottery will be available first come first serve until the end of waterfowl season.
For more information contact Tyler Stewart at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Information Center at 816-389-3112.