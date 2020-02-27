The Centerville Board of Education has called for a special election on March 3. The purpose of the special election is to ask the community to approve a Revenue Purpose Statement. Following are answers to some of the more frequently asked questions about this special election:
What is a Revenue Purpose Statement?
The Revenue Purpose Statement is a voter-approved description of how the Centerville Community School District can spend funds generated by the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) one-cent sales tax that the State of Iowa has dedicated to public schools.
Does our school district currently have a Revenue Purpose Statement?
Yes, our district has an existing Revenue Purpose Statement which allows funds from the SAVE one-cent sales tax to be used as permitted by Iowa law, that is, for school facilities and equipment. The school district’s current Revenue Purpose Statement was approved by voters in 2013 by a margin of 589 yes votes to 78 no votes.
Why are we voting on a Revenue Purpose Statement?
In 2019, the Iowa Legislature extended the SAVE one-cent sales tax for Iowa’s public schools from the end of 2030 through the end of 2050. At the same time, the Legislature required all school districts in the state to ask voters to approve an extension of the districts’ Revenue Purpose Statement for the future use of SAVE funds.
Will approving the Revenue Purpose Statement raise taxes?
No, this vote will not raise taxes. This vote is to approve an extension of the school district’s Revenue Purpose Statement for the duration of the SAVE one-cent sales tax through the end of 2050. The one-cent sales tax that funds SAVE will continue to be collected across the state regardless of the outcome of this special election. This special election is only concerned with the Revenue Purpose Statement which describes how our school district can use future funds from the SAVE one-cent sales tax.
Why are SAVE funds important to our school district?
SAVE is the single-most-important source of funding to address facility and equipment needs in our school district. In the past, the school district received an average of $1.4 million annually from the SAVE one-cent sales tax. Looking forward, SAVE will provide approximately $1.6 million annually to the school district. Funds from the SAVE one-cent sales tax are used to take care of the majority of our district’s facility and equipment needs which would otherwise require property tax revenue.
What have SAVE funds been used for in our school district?
Our district has been able to make the following investments in school facilities with funds from the SAVE one-cent sales tax:
• Science wing at the high school
• Classrooms and music room at Lakeview elementary school
• Auditorium renovation at the high school
• Gym and walking track at Howar middle school
• Wrestling room at the high school
In addition, our district uses SAVE funds for interior and exterior maintenance and improvements at all school facilities ($500,000 annually), classroom technology ($175,000 annually), and buses and school vehicles ($150,000 annually).
What does the proposed Revenue Purpose Statement say?
The proposed Revenue Purpose Statement extends our school district’s existing Revenue Purpose Statement. Similar to our school district’s current Revenue Purpose Statement, the proposed statement is consistent with Iowa law in that it allows the district to use SAVE funds for school infrastructure, transportation equipment, technology, and related facilities and equipment needs including for school safety and security.
When will the Revenue Purpose Statement special election be held?
The special election is set for Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Early voting is available now in the Appanoose County Auditor’s Office located in the Appanoose County Courthouse. A notice of special election with voting information is available on the Appanoose County Auditor’s Facebook page and will be posted on the Centerville Community School District’s website. A simple majority is needed for approval of the Revenue Purpose Statement.
How can I learn more?
If you would like more information, please contact Superintendent Tom Rubel at the school district administration office by calling 641-856-0601. You can also contact any member of the Centerville Community School District Board of Education. Additional information will be available soon on the Centerville Community School District’s website at www.centervilleschools.org.