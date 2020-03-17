The Appanoose County Department of Public Health has released information on how to handle and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
What can the general public do to prepare for COVID-19?
- Know where to find local information on COVID-19 and local trends of COVID-19 cases. (CDC Website https://www.cdc.gov, IDPH Website https://idph.iowa.gov/, and Appanoose County Public Health Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/appanoosephn)
- Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if symptomatic: Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) are a cough, a high temperature, and shortness of breath.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- If you or a family member has symptoms please do not go directly to your healthcare provider’s clinic, hospital, or emergency room. Instead please call the healthcare provider so they can assess your situation over the phone. If unable to contact healthcare provider then you may call the hospital. This helps to limit the spread of COVID-19 as well as other viruses.
- Limit your travel in the community.
- Limit visitors.
- Everyone should implement personal protective measures (e.g., stay home when sick, handwashing, respiratory etiquette, clean frequently touched surfaces daily).
- Individuals at increased risk of severe illness should consider staying at home and avoiding gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel.
- Create a household plan of action in case of illness in the household or disruption of daily activities due to COVID-19 in the community. Consider two-week supply of prescription and over the counter medications, food and other essentials. Know how to get food delivered if possible.
- Establish ways to communicate with others (e.g., family, friends, co-workers).
- Establish plans to telework, what to do about childcare needs, how to adapt to cancellation of events.
- Know about emergency operations plans for schools/workplaces of household members.
Best defense against COVID-19 is still following these three basic rules:
- Cover your Cough!
- Wash your Hands!
- Stay Home When Sick!
The Iowa Department of Public Health has experts available to speak with, if you have concerns or questions please call the COVID-19 Hotline by dialing 2-1-1.