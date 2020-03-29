In the days after the first case of COVID-19 in Appanoose County, many citizens had questions.
Readers asked: Had the individual traveled, what was their condition, and if the individual hospitalized and if so where.
The Iowegian posed those questions to Appanoose County Public Health Administrator Kris Laurson, who said those and other questions can't be answered.
Instead, all that is to be released are that they reside in Appanoose County and that they are of a general age category of greater than 81 years old.
"There have been a lot of questions about the confirmed case of COVID-19 in Appanoose County," the Appanoose County Public Health said in a statement released Saturday. "HIPAA laws prevent us from releasing the names [or] addresses of people or establishments if there is no risk to the public's health."
The Iowa Governor's office releases the same limited data on cases. They have a statewide count of deeper demographic information, including gender and hospitalization status. However, on a county level, those numbers have not been available.
On Sunday, the Governor announced there were an additional 38 cases and one additional death.
None of the new cases were local the Daily Iowegian readership area. The individual who died was an adult between the ages of 61-80 years old from Linn County, bringing the state's casualty number to 4 from the COVID-19 disease.
There are now 336 cases identified statewide. Of those, 185 haven't been hospitalized despite testing positive.
Saturday brought the largest single-day increase Iowa has seen since the outbreak began, with 64 new positive cases of the COVID-19 disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus. Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health says there have now been 5,013 negative tests to date. The number includes tests at the State Hygenic Lab and private labs used by the state.
As of Sunday, more than 125,000 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the United States with 2,100 deaths. Experts say many more have the disease but haven't been identified due to testing restrictions around the country.
The United States has more cases than any other country, but the death rate so far has lagged behind that seen in other nations.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, estimated Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that the United States would see between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths from the disease.
"We're going to have millions of cases," he said, adding the pandemic is a moving target and he doesn't "want to be held to that."
COVID-19 is mild in 80% of cases, causing cold- or flu-like symptoms. However, some cases can be severe and result in upper-respiratory complications and can lead to death.