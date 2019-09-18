ALBIA — During opening statements Wednesday, Appanoose County Attorney Susan Scieszinski said Barbara Pasa was an "iceberg."
Pasa, 47, of Centerville, is on trial for first-degree murder and first-degree arson in the May 2018 death of her husband Timothy Pasa. Opening statements and testimony began Wednesday morning in what is expected to be a 10-day trial.
Scieszinski said Pasa, who was a surgical nurse at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center at the time of Tim Pasa's death, displayed a public persona of a normal life.
Pasa was a soccer mom, a revered nurse, and wife to Tim Pasa of 18 years.
But there was another side to Pasa, Scieszinski argued to the jury in Wednesday's opening statements.
"There was, essentially, this iceberg looming, cold, and dangerous, quietly lurking for a time to strike," Scieszinski said.
Scieszinski said Pasa wanted out of her marriage with Tim Pasa, but worried about finances and whether her two kids would stay with her.
Two weeks before Tim Pasa died, she increased the life insurance she carried on Tim Pasa to the maximum amount. She was the lone beneficiary on that policy, Scieszinski said.
"She boasted she knew how to get rid of someone, if she wanted to," Scieszinski said.
Scieszinski told the jury in "one last attempt" to cover up the killing, Pasa objected to an autopsy being conducted. Authorities carried on with one, anyway.
The toxicology report showed that Tim Pasa was already dead before the fire. His body was recovered by firefighters badly burned. He had propofol — which is an anesthetic that is the same drug that led to the death of famed pop singer Michael Jackson — in his system. Scieszinski argued that in her position at the hospital, Pasa had unrestricted access to the drug.
However, once Pasa's attorney James Beres had his turn to deliver an opening statement he said evidence will show the amount of propofol in Tim Pasa's system was less than what would be administered for a surgery.
Additionally, Beres argued that propofol administered by itself is painful. In hospitals, the drug is combined with lidocaine to ease those effects, he argued, but that drug was not in Tim Pasa's system. Additionally, Pasa suffers from diabetes and Beres told the jury she would not physically be able to administer the drug to Tim Pasa, who likely would have resisted those efforts.
Beres said the state's case is entirely circumstantial. Whether Tim Pasa died, and whether the home was on fire, was not in dispute, the case is essentially a matter of "who done it."
“Well Barbara didn’t do it," he said. "There are others who are responsible."
Rodger Maletta, who lived a few houses from the Pasa residence, was leaving on May 8, 2018, the morning of the fire, to attend his daughter's graduation from William Penn University in Oskaloosa. He noticed smoke coming from the residence, he testified, and called 911.
Meanwhile, Chris Kanselaar, who also testified Wednesday, lived catty-corner from the Pasa household at 828 S. Park Ave. in Centerville. She was outside preparing for a garage sale. Kanselaar said she saw Pasa leave that morning in her vehicle. Later, she smelled smoke but it wasn't until Maletta arrived that she realized it was the Pasa home on fire. She testified that she had assumed since it was a Saturday that someone was burning trash of some kind nearby.
Centerville Police Officer Jacob Downs took the stand next. He was the first officer on scene that day, but said when he was called to the scene the structure was believed, based on the 911 report, to be unoccupied.
The jury was shown helmet camera video recorded from the helmet of Centerville Fire Department assistant fire chief Vern Milburn. Flames and smoke were thick and heavy in the video, and Milburn shared that observation as he took the witness stand Wednesday.
Milburn arrived on scene in the fourth truck, as he was off-duty that day. He assisted in the removal of Tim Pasa's body from the home and aided in fire suppression efforts and the ultimate investigation.
As a state-certified fire inspector, he also assisted in the post-fire investigation and began to see red flags. Those flags pointed to the department calling in the state fire marshal as they believed the blaze may have been intentionally set.
Red flags continued as the investigation ensued for Milburn. Pasa had stated she lit a candle before leaving, due to the family dog going to the bathroom on the floor. First, Milburn testified, Pasa wasn't sure whether she placed the candle on the nightstand or on the bathroom countertop.
Milburn returned to the residence, then came back outside to ask again. This time, he testified, he asked her to come inside and show him where she left the lit candle. She came in without hesitation, he said, and said she placed the candle on the nightstand.
The candle was found on its side on the floor next to the bed.
Milburn said Pasa's demeanor was calm and sober, which raised another red flag.
"I've had a lot of people who lose their pet in a house fire that is a lot more upset than what I was getting from Barbara," Milburn said.
Testimony from Milburn and others continued after the Wednesday lunch break.
The jury was selected and sworn in at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday after a day-long process that began at 9 a.m.
A total of 14 jurors were selected. Two of the jurors are alternates, but which ones are serving in that role won't be known until deliberations begin. Ultimately, 12 will determine the verdict in the case.
The jury panel is made up of eight women and six men.
The trial was originally slated to occur in Centerville, but a judge in April approved Pasa’s request to move the trial to Monroe County. The judge did so due to a relative of Timothy Pasa working in the Clerk of Court’s office in Appanoose County.
“I’ve got some reservation about having the trial here just given the appearance of impropriety,” Judge Shawn Showers said in April. “I feel a responsibility to promote public confidence in the judiciary.”