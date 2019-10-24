How are the finances of the Centerville Community School District, what are the district’s building and infrastructure needs, and how could it pay for them?
Those were the questions that were the heart of a 2.5-hour public work session Monday for the Centerville Community School Board.
The board and its affiliated committees are considering their priorities for district buildings and infrastructure. Among projects mentioned would be addressing the Centerville High School through a renovation of some kind, improvements at the Lakeview Athletic Complex and renovations for Howard Middle School.
Monday’s meeting was perhaps a discussion reset. The district is nearing completion on a major renovation at Lakeview Elementary School which has already led to the closure of one elementary school, and soon a second.
The question now becomes: What’s next? And it’s asked after the Iowa Legislature last session approved an extension of SAVE that is, in essence, a program that distributes proceeds from the state-wide 1-cent sales tax to districts.
The extension means districts have a revenue stream through 2051 of expected proceeds that they can spend as they come in from the state, or loan off of future proceeds.
SAVE money is collected around the state through sales tax, and doesn’t come from property taxes.
A presentation on school infrastructure was conducted by Rachelle Hines with RDG Architects.
Hines explained that her firm conducted some additional work, but primarily relied upon research and findings that were part of a 2014 study that included meetings with the public and staff of the district.
Before moving forward, more meetings would be had to determine final plans but using the available information Hines compiled some future project options and budgets for the board to consider.
The largest was improvements to the high school. Both plans involved keeping the current auditorium, science wing, the career technical classrooms constructed in the 1990s, and the recently constructed wrestling practice facility.
However, the plans differed on what to do about the original high school building, constructed in 1917.
The first place would involve a renovation of that structure, taking care of multiple issues and updating the space for its current needs. The initial estimate for that plan was approximately $14.4 million.
The other plan would involve ultimately demolishing the 1917 structure, and building a new high school wing to the south of the 1990s-constructed wing. The cost of a new wing would ultimately be cheaper, at about $13.2 million.
Across the high school, Hines and the 2014 report pointed to the building’s lack of fire sprinkler system, no backflow preventer, inconsistent building control, a fire alarm system not within current codes, the need for an updated media center and need for a larger cafeteria.
Another list of issues was presented specific to the 1917 portion of the high school, which include lack of secure vestibule, numerous ADA compliance issues, moisture issues in the lower level, lack of energy efficiency, limited technology access, and a problematic HVAC system.
Costs of any project could still change, if for no other reason than inflation.
Renovation of the Howar Middle School was also outlined, with that project occupying between $2.8 million and $7.4 million depending on options selected.
Improvements to the Centerville Preschool would be between $2.5 million and $2.9 million, Hines said.
The last major project was renovations to the Lakeview Athletic Complex, particularly Paul Johnson Field but potentially the softball field, depending on which direction the district’s board ultimately decides to move.
A new turf football field and 8-lane track would come to about $1.9 million, Hines said. Adding turf to the softball field, building a new concession and storage area for the football field, and paving on the site could grow the cost to $3.5 million.
Matthew Gillaspie, managing director at PiperJaffray, told the board that there would be a scenario possible to fund all the projects. That scenario would use a combination of a property tax levy to be voted on, using cash on hand, and bonding against future SAVE revenues and future revenues from PPEL, the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy on property taxes already in place for some time.
“This is not suggesting that this is what’s going to happen, or that the board has decided this is what will happen,” Gillaspie. “This is all still hypothetical, [but] still education for the board. Those choices will be made soon but they will all be made at public meetings.”
The board has multiple options, Gillaspie said, and can even potentially do some projects without a tax increase.
“I think relatively painlessly you can definitely fund the high school project relatively easily, with either no tax increase ... you can do that almost in just borrowing from sales tax alone,” Gillaspie said.