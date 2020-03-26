The June 2 primary will feature contested races for both Democrats and Republicans in Appanoose County between the federal, state and local races to set the ballot for this fall's general elections.
The deadline to file for candidacy has now passed, but candidates have until Friday, March 27 to withdraw their names from the primary ballot.
Locally, the two Republican incumbents on the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors face significant primary contests.
Neal Smith and Linda Demry, both up for re-election, have both filed for the primary field. To get back on November's ballot they'll have to fend off Republican challengers Jeffery Kulmatycki, Mark McGill and Richard Taylor for the seat. The two highest vote-getters will appear for the seat in the general election.
Two Democrats have filed for the two supervisors seats in their primary: Richard J. Burger and Kristopher Lee Hoffman.
Federally, Republican incumbent Joni Ernst does not face a primary for the U.S. Senate. However, five Democrats are running for the change at the seat in that party's primary, with Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie J. Mauro and Cal Woods on the ballot.
As Democrat Dave Loebsack is retiring as the second district's U.S. Representative, there are a host of Republicans going for the chance to flip that seat.
Tim Borchardt, Steven Everly, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rick Phillips and Bobby Schilling have filed in the Republican primary for that seat. Rita R. Hart is the only Democratic candidate filed.
A rundown on the remaining primary contests for Appanose County:
Iowa Senate District 40: Republican Ken Rozenboom (incumbent). Democrat Lance Roorda.
Iowa Representative District 80: Republican Holly Brink (incumbent). No Democrat has filed.
Appanoose County Auditor: Republican Kelly Howard (incumbent). No Democrat has filed.
Appanoose County Sheriff: Republican Gary Anderson (incumbent). No Democrat has filed.