Centerville Police have charged a Centerville woman with multiple charges after they said she was providing methamphetamine to children and performing sex acts with one child.
Nicole Lydia Repp, 37, of Centerville, was charged with delivery of an amphetamine to a child, a class B felony; drug distribution to a minor, a class B felony; third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony; and gathering where controlled substances are used, a class D felony.
In court filings by the Centerville Police Department, they say Repp provided methamphetamine and other illegal drugs to multiple children. Police also said a victim under the age of 18 reported that there were multiple occasions of sexual acts between them and Repo. Police said the crimes took place from January through August 2019 at Repp’s home at 517 E. Cottage St. in Centerville.
Repp was arrested Thursday on the charges. She is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.