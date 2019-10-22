Local law enforcement are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a Tuesday morning pursuit.
At approximately 6:33 a.m. on Tuesday, an Appanoose County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on South Main Street in Centerville that was reported stolen from Ottumwa.
The driver began eluding the deputy and a short pursuit ensued onto the Centerville Square and then westbound on Washington Street in Centerville. The stolen vehicle continued westbound on Highway 2 from Washington Street. Due to traffic, the pursuit was terminated, according to a press release from the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the stolen vehicle is described as a white male, clean-shaven, wearing a long sleeve shirt and a white ball cap on backward.
A video of the pursuit and images of the driver there were captured from a local business were released by law enforcement.
Anyone identifying the individual should contact the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office at 641-437-7100.