Centerville Police say a Des Moines man used a knife while demanding sex from a female victim.

James Thomas Haberling, 19, of Des Moines, was charged Friday with second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony; and domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Police said Haberling and the victim were in an intimate relationship.

The victim reported to police, according to court filings, that Haberling approached her while she was napping, poked her in the chest with a knife and demanded oral sex.

Editor

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Daily Iowegian.

