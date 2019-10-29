MELROSE — Seven pounds of marijuana, 35 grams of methamphetamine and other items were collected by law enforcement following a drug raid in rural Appanoose County Monday, court filings show.
Kerry Severa, 63, of Melrose, was arrested while law enforcement served a search warrant at his home. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony; possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a class D felony; and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor. If convicted of all three charges, he would face up to 36 years in prison.
According to court filings, law enforcement said they located 7.16 pounds of marijuana, 35 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials, scales, money, a Mossberg shotgun, drug paraphernalia, 13 hydrocodone pills and a suspected psilocybin mushroom grow operation.
Centerville Police Officer Jeremy Cole wrote in his complaint that Severa admitted to law enforcement that there were multiple pounds of marijuana inside the residence as well as methamphetamine.
At 11:34 a.m. Monday, officers descended on Severa's residence at 116 Pine Ridge Road in Melrose in the very northwestern portion of Appanoose County. Officers came from the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, Centerville Police Department, South Central Iowa Drug Task Force and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.
Police said in a press release that an investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
Severa was being held at the Appanoose County Jail on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 5.