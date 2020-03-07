SEYMOUR — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says a Kirksville man was found dead after police suspected he burglarized a Seymour home Friday night. A second suspect was arrested.
Police responded Friday night to 609 E. Main St. in Seymour to the report of a home invasion.
Law enforcement was able to immediately respond and upon arrival learned that the two male suspects involved had fled the area in an unknown direction. Law enforcement began a search of the area and soon found one of the suspects, along with an unoccupied vehicle, in a rural area near the location of the reported crime.
One suspect identified as Scott Howard, 43, of Kirksville, Missouri, was found deceased. Howard did not have any visible, physical injuries on his person and displayed no visible signs of trauma. The official cause of death is pending an autopsy at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.
Law enforcement continued to search the area on foot and employed the use of a police canine and handler. After a short time, the second suspect was located in a field near the area of the vehicle.
The second suspect, identified as Keith Steen, 47, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested and charged with Robbery in the 1st Degree, a class B felony; Burglary in the 1st Degree, a class B felony; Going Armed with Intent, a class D felony; and Assault While Participating in a Felony, a class D felony.
Steen is being held in the Wayne County Jail in lieu of bond.
Law enforcement believes this was an isolated incident and does not think there is any further risk to the public.
Assisting the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation were the Seymour Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Joshua Morton with Canine Tactical in Lucas County, the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.