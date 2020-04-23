Police recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested the female that they said was driving it.
Kalie Jo Hutt, 34, of Centerville, was charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony; and assault on a police officer, a serious misdemeanor.
Police said witnesses told them the just before noon on Wednesday Hutt was seen getting into a 1991 Chevrolet K15000 truck owned by Bratz Shell without permission.
A Missouri State Trooper located Hutt driving the truck and pulled her over just north of the Iowa/Missouri state line, court documents said.
Once transported back to the Appanoose County Law Center, Centerville Police Officer Chris Donahoo wrote in court documents that Hutt spit on him as she was being guided into a holding cell.