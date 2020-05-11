In September, voters will be asked to approve the third attempt at a new jail and law enforcement center. Among the key differences in the latest iteration to Appanoose County's plans is that the project would now be funded through sales tax dollars.
The Appanoose County Board of Supervisors has already themselves called for a September election. The election would be to re-allocate and extend the local option sales tax for the unincorporated areas of the county.
Last week, supervisors sent a letter to the cities of the counties asking them to schedule similar elections of their own to contribute some of their sales tax dollars toward the project.
Mark Waits, the chairman of the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors, said the letter didn't bring a specific request for dollar amount from each city. Rather, supervisors just hope each entity will contribute toward the project.
"We're not telling them [a certain] amount of dollars," Waits said. "But I think we need to look at what they're contributing, also, in the area of patroling. I know that the county patrols a lot of these incorporated cities and provides law enforcement to them, too. That needs to be looked at too."
More than $1 million has been shaved from the last time the project was brought to voters. The current iteration would include 34 beds which would meet the county's current needs based on incarceration numbers, officials said.
The average daily population declined in 2019 slightly, at 20.49. The high was in 2018, with 25.25 inmates. That's just an average, officials said. Recently, daily inmate populations have gone behind 29 inmates. Additionally, there are many individuals awaiting to serve court-ordered time that have not been able to due to a lack of space.
The current jail and law center, opened in 1974, can legally hold no more than 12 inmates. It has not been able to keep up with the average daily population since 1992, according to available data.
Overflow inmates are housed in other counties. In 2018, just the cost to house the inmates was $274,300. The cost was $215,636 in 2019. These costs are only for the inmate bed and do not include the transportation costs to get the inmates there, such as fuel and employee time.
Other cities have not yet announced their intentions to hold their own votes to divert their sales tax payments toward the project.
For the unincorporated areas, the sales tax is currently used for property tax relief of residents in the unincorporated areas, secondary roads and infrastructure.
Waits said he doesn't believe the county will need to increase its property tax rate if the vote passes, however. He said this is because secondary roads have been receiving more money through the road use, or gas, tax. Additionally, the county will see savings from no longer having to transport inmates out of the county.
"I don't anticipate the levy [rate] going up at all," Waits said.
As far as the election, there are only two legally allowed dates this year to hold it — one in March and the other in September. This issue can not be on the November ballot, per state law, Waits said.
If the jail passes, Waits said, the city of Centerville would continue to split costs with the county through the Appanoose County Service Agency.
"The shared spaces will be split 50-50, and what the city uses for its office spaces there would be a rental fee to the county for that," Waits said.