Rodney Perry, of Moravia, is one of the twenty auctioneers who will compete in the 2019 Iowa State Champion Auctioneer Contest during the Iowa State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.
The contest is a lively and entertaining affair and allows the general public to learn more about auctioneering.
The annual Iowa State Champion Auctioneer contest is hosted by the Iowa Auctioneers Association. The contestants emerged from the preliminary bid calling contest during the IAA annual convention earlier this year in February.
At the finals, contestants will auction off three items each and the contest is held under actual auction conditions.