The newly completed Parkside Animal Hospital on Haynes Avenue reflects not only a years-long neighborhood improvement project, but also the growth of local entrepreneurship in Centerville.
Parkside was opened by Anthony White and his wife Chelsea White in Sept. 2016. It was in the White's home, and came as Anthony White was ready to have his own practice.
The business grew, and grew. The clinic that once occupied 500 square feet is now much larger. The initial clinic could fit in the lobby of the new facility. The entire animal hospital now occupies 4,500 square feet on the street level. There is also a full basement below for future expansion options.
"We've thought about grooming and boarding for that area," Anthony White said. "We've thought about doggie day care, training classes, so we've got some ideas."
When the business began, the couple felt in five years they'd move. They've bested that goal by two years.
"It's happened quicker than we thought," Chelsea White said.
The business is now up to five full-time employees in Centerville, with another three working in the Bloomfield facility. White purchased an existing veterinarian's business in Bloomfield in November.
The new facility features a dedicated surgical area, the ability to quarantine animals facing contagious illnesses, and multiple exam rooms.
The new building with its unique architecture is a vast improvement over the crumbling building it replaced.
Discussion by the Centerville City Council on what was known at the time as the Fitzwater building on Haynes Avenue heated up in March 2017. At the time, the property had been condemned for at least 18 months.
By April 2017, the city announced that Parkside would be taking over the space to construct a new animal hospital.
The new building opened to the public on Aug. 21.
"To see where we came from, from that old building that was a hazard and falling down to this brand new facility," city administrator Jason Fraser said. "It's great."
Beyond the new building bring aesthetic improvement to a location just off the historic downtown square district, the expansion of business is bringing more professional jobs to the community.
Recently, Parkside hired Dr. Brie Helton for the Bloomfield and Centerville facilities. Anthony White said the business could be looking to add a third veterinarian to their roster by spring 2020.