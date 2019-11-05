Unofficial results show a two-way tie between candidates for one of the open Moravia Council seats that was hotly contested Tuesday.
Sheila Kirby pulled away from the pack with 127 votes to win one of the seats.
The second seat remains in question after the unofficial results show a two-way tie. Donald Havard (incumbent) and Ronald Deal each ended the night with 64 votes.
Generally the winner of an election resulting in a tie is chosen by a lot draw — in essence, a name is pulled from a hat. That will occur after the results are canvassed, and the existence of a tie is confirmed.
The ballot for two Moravia City Council At-Large terms was crowded with eight names running for the spot.
In a contest Moravia mayor race, Roy Miller defeated William Lewis 112 votes to 64 votes. Incumbent mayor Irene Brooks did not seek re-election for the seat.
Another council seat that's a two-year term to fill a vacancy was unopposed. George Bob Robinson collected 113 votes to win the seat. There were 65 write-in votes cast.