A Creston man died and a Corydon man was injured in an accident Saturday in northern Wayne County.
At 3:33 p.m. a crash occurred on Vale Road, just west of 120th Ave. A 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 and a 2008 Kawasaki ATV were both driving in the center of the road as they met at the crest of the hill, an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol says.
The ATV, driven by Travis Scott Street, 40, of Creston, attempted to avoid the truck, driven by Robert Glenn Joens, 51, of Corydon, by turning to the north.
The collision was not avoided, however. Street was thrown from the ATV and landed in the north ditch. Street’s injuries were fatal.
Joens was transported to Wayne County Hospital by ambulance.