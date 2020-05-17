Another Appanoose County resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Local public health officials announced Sunday morning that a female between the ages of 18 and 40 years old tested positive for the disease. It is the eighth case to date in the county.
Appanoose County Public Health is working to identify anyone who may have come in direct contact with this individual for notification purposes.
Local public health officials encourage residents to follow recommendations from Iowa Department of Public Health, Governor Reynolds and local healthcare agencies. Appanoose County Public Health, Appanoose County (ADLM) Emergency Management, local healthcare partners and local emergency response partners will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.
Case growth has slowed statewide in recent days. On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health Officials announced 323 new cases, bringing the state's total since the outbreak began to 14,651.
There were five new deaths reported statewide on Sunday, bringing that total to 351. A total of 7,154 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Case growth in nearby Wapello County has followed the general slowing trend as well in the last week. There have been 379 residents of the county test positive for COVID-19, according to state data. But that tally increased by only 19 on Sunday.