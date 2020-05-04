Local public health officials report that a fourth resident of Appanoose County tested positive for COVID-19, and has since died.
The Appanoose County Public Health reported Sunday that a female, between the ages of 61 and 80 years old, died "due in part to complications of her COVID-19 infection."
It's the third patient from the county to die from the disease, officials said.
Appanoose County Public Health is identifying anyone who may have come into contact with the woman and will notify those they believe have.
"Our team at the health department sends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones at this terrible team," a statement from the office said. "As COVID-19 continues to interrupt our lives in unprecedented ways, we acknowledge the frustrations and anxieties Appanoose County citizens are experiencing.
"We also want to acknowledge and thank our front-line workers — EMTs, paramedics, law enforcement, dispatchers, and healthcare personnel — who are responding to emergency calls during this unprecedented time."
Officials say the patient will not be reported in state data until Monday.
Wapello County, where confirmed cases are surging, also reported their first death on Sunday. As of Monday, the county's health officials were confirming 84 cases of the disease.
Wapello County Public Health Director Lynelle Diers said over the weekend the county is “tracking a wide community spread of COVID-19 that is currently affecting a growing number of people throughout Wapello County.”
The state’s data put Wapello County even higher, with 94 confirmed cases. But there has been considerable volatility in state reporting, with significant revisions in figures taking place regularly.
The state’s figures did show a major change in an area for which it is the only consistent source of information. Testing in Wapello County has clearly risen substantially in the past several days.
Iowa said there had been 289 people tested in Wapello County as of May 1. The figure on Monday, just four days later, was at 477. It rose by 89 tests on Monday alone.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Monday morning there were 534 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed and four additional deaths. The latter includes one death each in Wapello and Appanoose counties, both of which were previously announced by county officials.