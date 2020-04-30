A third resident of Appanoose County has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, local officials confirmed Thursday.
The individual is a female between the ages of 61-80. Additional information was not available.
A press release from the Appanoose County Public Health Department said officials are working to identify anyone who has come into contact with the woman and will directly notify anyone who may be at risk.
The woman is receiving “appropriate medical care,” but their condition or whether they are being hospitalized was not immediately available.
It’s the county’s third case. One was elderly (older than 81 years old) and the other was an older adult (between 61-80 years old) and had underlying health conditions before contracting the COVID-19 disease.
Appanoose County’s first confirmed case was announced on April 5, and the second was reported on April 15.
In nearby Wapello County, local officials said there are six new cases. None of those cases were included in Thursday’s state count. The newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 jump the county’s total to 15, the Ottumwa Courier reported.
Local officials remind residents to use the TestIowa.com website to take the assessment to determine if a test is needed for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 disease, caused by the new coronavirus, is mild in many cases but can cause severe respiratory issues and death.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and at least two of these symptoms: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
Symptoms can take between 2 and 14 days to appear after exposure to the virus.
On Wednesday, both Davis and Wayne counties confirmed their first cases. In Davis County, an adult between the ages of 18-40 years old contracted the disease. Demographic information on the case in Wayne County has not yet been released.
Statewide, there were 302 new positive cases announced on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 7,145. Gov. Kim Reynolds said 89% of the new cases are from the 22 counties where restrictions are not being lifted Friday.
The state for the second straight day recorded a single-day high for new deaths. Officials reported 14 new Iowan deaths, with 162 having died in the state due to COVID-19.
The news comes as the state will begin to reopen the state’s government in 77 counties around Iowa. Appanoose County is among the group that will be allowed to reopen, with 22 counties in designated hot spot areas remaining closed until May 15.
An informal and unscientific poll{/a} on the Daily Iowegian’s Facebook page showed a majority of respondents favored Reynolds’ action to begin reopening the economy.
In the poll, 631 votes were cast for yes and 509 votes for no as of Thursday afternoon. The poll asked whether Reynolds’ plan was a good idea.
“I’m worried this will bring travelers from infected areas that could potentially spread the virus,” Amy Wilson, who commented on the post, said. “But, just as worried about the need for businesses to get back to making money.”
“Open them!” said Heather Heartly. “If someone is worried about the virus still, stay home.”
Another respondent said she favored the reopening as long as people can follow the rules. “I say yes if people can follow the rules and be patient,” said Alice Von Bosse. “Because you will have to wait if the businesses cut capacity 50%. So, can we be patient Iowa?”
Reynolds said social distancing rules still apply, even where counties are reopening. Those who are part of the vulnerable population, which includes the elderly and those who are immunocompromised, should continue to avoid crowds and limit time away from home.
Those experiencing even mild symptoms of an illness should stay home, call their doctor to see if they need medical attention and report symptoms to the state by taking the TestIowa.com assessment.
In her order to begin reopening the statement’s economy, Reynolds said restaurants, fitness centers and retail stores could reopen to no more than 50% of their capacity.
She made the decision after a model from the University of Iowa that the state requested showed mitigation needed to continue or the state would risk a second wave of infection and possibly a “catastrophic loss of life.”
Reynolds fended the decision Wednesday, saying the model was a snapshot in time and the state’s improved testing and mitigation have changed the outcome.
“That is how we’re going to have to manage COVID-19 as we move forward’,” Reynolds said. “I didn’t just rip the Band-Aid off or flip the light switch. We’re doing it in a reasonable phased-in approach.”
Farmer’s markets can also begin, effective May 1, assuming social distancing rules are enforced.