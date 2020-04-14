There’s not concern locally in regard to the availability of testing supplies, officials said Tuesday. Who gets a test is determined by either guidelines from the state health department or the patient's primary care physician.
From the period of April 2-9, Appanoose County had sent off nine tests for the COVID-19 disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus and at the heart of a global pandemic. All tests have returned negative, Appanoose County Public Health Administrator Kris Laurson said.
A cumulative total from the beginning of the response was not yet available, but the Daily Iowegian has requested that number. Laurson said he intends to report testing numbers weekly going forward.
Additionally, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said on Tuesday the state will begin making this data available on a county-level soon. The state was not yet reporting those numbers as of 4 p.m.
Testing for COVID-19 involves a nasal swab — the same that is used to test for influenza A. Nearly month into the coronavirus response they say the swab is well stocked in the area.
A key difference between the COVID-19 test and the test for influenza is how the swab is transported to the laboratory for testing,
“It is the same swab that we would for the flu,” said Appanoose County Public Health nurse Rhonda Tisue. “The difference is that we would put it in a different type of transfer fluid, then we send it to the state hygienic lab and they’re the ones that do the testing with that swab.”
“We definitely have plenty of [swabs],” she added.
Guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still cast a narrow view on testing. These guidelines are enforced by the state’s hygienic lab.
The most recent guidance from March 25 continues to apply, where only specific segments of the population are tested through the state laboratory.
Those patient populations include all hospitalized patients with a fever and respiratory illness, adults 60-years-old and older with fever and respiratory symptoms along with other chronic conditions, individuals of any age who live in a congregate setting with fever or respiratory illness, and health care workers and essential services personnel with fever or respiratory illness.
Tisue said, however, other private labs are allowing tests done at the description of primary care physicians which is opening up testing.
Matt Johnson, the president of the MercyOne Centerville Medical Center, said his hospital is conducting tests and has adequate supplies to do so.
Hospitals throughout the state, including MercyOne, have also worked internally to ramp up its own ability to test.
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state’s medical director and epidemiologist, said Iowa continues to make more tests available through either its own lab or through private or in-hospital labs. However, the state isn’t ready yet to lessen its restrictive testing policy.