Daily Iowegian Editor Kyle Ocker was named reporter and photographer of the year by the newspaper’s parent company.
For Ocker, a Centerville native and 2011 graduate of Centerville High School, its the second straight year he was named photographer of the year. He was a finalist for reporter of the year by the company last year.
Judges for CNHI, LLC’s 2019 contest said Ocker was a “versatile reporter-photographer.”
“His reporting shows consistent enterprise, going beyond the obvious to get the story behind the news,” judges said of Ocker’s reporting. “He helps readers understand how local government works, as shown in his story explaining jail revenue from neighboring counties. In a trial story, he synthesized a day’s testimony into a compelling narrative. He digs into stories and tracks down data.”
Of his photography, judges commented, “Excellent emotion in photo of defendant acquitted of murder. Sharp images with creative composition. Each photo helps tell the story.”
Ocker has been editor of the Daily Iowegian since April 2017. Last February, he also began overseeing the newsrooms at sister publications in Knoxville, Pella and Oskaloosa through a regional editor role.
He began his career in journalism while still in high school with the school’s yearbook and newspaper class, Writing Tech. He became a correspondent in 2010 before joining the staff full-time as sports editor in March 2011, three months prior to graduating high school.
He has climbed the ranks since, being named associate editor of the Daily Iowegian in July 2016 before being promoted to managing editor of the Knoxville Journal-Express in November that year. He served in that role until the unexpected death of then-Daily Iowegian Editor Michael Schaffer in 2017, when Ocker returned to his hometown newspaper.
Ocker is active in newspaper organizations statewide. He is a regular voter in the all-state program, previously serving on the Iowa Newspaper Association all-state committee from March 2016-January 2018. When the INA ended its all-state program in 2018, Ocker was a founding member of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association which continued the tradition of all-state teams being selected by the state’s newspapers. He currently serves on the association’s board as vice president.
Ocker is also active on the Iowa Freedom of Information Council Board of Trustees. The council is a non-profit that takes on first amendment causes to protect freedom of the press and access to government records and meetings.