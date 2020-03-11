Two nursing homes in Centerville have closed to “non-essential visitors” as coronavirus fears mount and cases in Iowa begin to rise.
Centerville Speciality Care and Homestead of Centerville have both announced their facilities will be closed to non-essential visitors. An employee at Golden Age Care Center said their facility has not yet implemented a ban on visitors.
Centerville Speciality Care’s ban lasts through at least March 31, a post on their Facebook page said. Homestead’s ban is indefinite.
Beginning Thursday, MercyOne Centerville Medical Center will implement new restrictions for visitors to patients. Ann Young, Vice President of Healthcare Experience at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center, said employees today were receiving notice of new visitor guidelines going into effect due to COVID-19 concerns and notices will be placed at all entrances.
The hospital will only allow two visitors in a patient’s room. Those visitors must be older than 16 and remain in the patient’s room and not move around the hospital. Visitors need to be free from illness or symptoms (such as fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, vomiting, etc.) and must wash their hands when entering and exiting the patient room.
At the beginning of this week, Centerville Schools sent home a letter to parents regarding the district’s monitoring of the virus.
The letter urged parents keep sick children home and to remind them to wash their hands consistently, cover their mouths when they sneeze or cough, and to avoid touching their mouth and nose.
The school said they are preparing for the potential for community spread “when if this happens” with the state and county public health department.
The coronavirus outbreak, specifically the COVID-19 disease, was officially declared a pandemic Wednesday by the World Health Organization.
By reversing course and using the charged word “pandemic” that it had previously shied away from, the U.N. health agency appeared to want to shock lethargic countries into pulling out all the stops.
“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief.
“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response,” he said. “We are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”
In Iowa, there are more than a dozen cases of the virus confirmed.
The Associated Press reported a patient in Iowa City was admitted and in critical condition because of COVID-19. The news was shared by the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics CEO by email to staff Wednesday.
“All proper procedures and precautions were followed during the admission process, and staff members were properly protected,” according to an email sent by Suresh Gunasekaran.
It’s unclear whether the patient is one of the 13 COVID-19 cases already reported for Iowa.
For most people, COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness could take up to six weeks to recover.
With cases in the U.S. topping 1,000 and the number of deaths climbing to 31, lawmakers and health officials set up containment zones and sought to limit contact with those who might be infected. The outbreak has spread to more than half the states, with Arkansas and New Mexico reporting their first cases of the virus.
“Bottom line, it’s going to get worse,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Capitol Hill.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.