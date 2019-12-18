It’s time to submit nominations for the Daily Iowegian’s Citizen of the Year award.
Nominations, in the form of a letter, should be submitted by Jan. 17 at the end of business to the Daily Iowegian. Deliver entries by hand to the Daily Iowegian office, mail the Daily Iowegian at 201 N. 13th St., Centerville, Iowa 52544, fax to 641-856-8118 or email to bmaxwell@dailyiowegian.com.
The tradition of the award dates back to 1970, when late publisher Bob Beck awarded Dr. Patrick Gleason as the first recipient. It’s been given each year since. Three citizen of the decade awards have been given since then, as well.
The award is given to a citizen, who over a period of time has made an outstanding contribution to the community, lived unselfishly thereby creating a better place in which to live, work, worship and raise a family.
Complete a letter to recommend your nomination for Daily Iowegian 2019 Citizen of the Year.
Remember that they must be a resident of Appanoose County and not serving in or running for public office. Also, submit at least three letters of recommendation.
The letters must describe the person you nominate, why you believe they are a good candidate, list their community service, including civic activities, how they have demonstrated love of community, how they have shown strong leadership ability and tenacity, and how they have been a strong supporter of local enterprise.
The following have received Citizen of the Year honors to date:
Dr. Patrick Gleason 1969-70
Boyd O’Briant 1970-71
Minnie Beaver 1971-72
Shirley Payer 1972-73
Kenneth Owen 1973-74
Robert Malmberg 1974-75
Oscar and Sarah Gavronsky 1975-76
Lorraine Ramos 1976-77
Chuck McCarty 1977-78
Robert Brewer and ISU 1978-79
Richard Strope 1979-80
Henry Little 1980-81
Harold Fowler 1981-82
Doyle Hampton 1982-83
Bob Beck (Citizen of the Decade) 1983
Dave Taylor and Dale Strickland 1983-84
Dewey McConville 1984-85
Jack Hoenshel 1985-86
RoseMary Porter 1986-87
Jim Bradley 1987-88
Paul Johnson 1988-89
Bill Benz 1989-90
Jan Spurgeon 1990-91
Mike O’Conner 1991-92
Bob Traxler 1992-93
Sid Drake 1993-94
Merlyn Johnson 1994-95
Jim Wesch 1995-96
Rollie Reznicek 1996-97
Ann Young 1997-98
Bill Assell 1998-99
Jim and Mary Milani 1999-00
Morgan Cline (Citizen of the Decade) 2000
Larry Bettis 2000-01
Bill Buss 2001-02
Jim Senior 2002-03
Nancy Bennett 2003-04
Gary Cridlebaugh 2004-05
Royal Simmons and Fred Jenkins 2005-06
Kris Koestner 2006-07
Henry Ortmann 2007-08
Bette Howell 2008-09
Jon Schmidt 2009-10
Justine Heffron 2010-11
Madeline Cummins 2011-12
Lottie Wilson (Citizen of the Decade) 2012
Jerry Bubenyak 2012-13
Mark Hoffman 2013-14
Rick Kauzlarich 2014-15
Bill Thom 2015-16
Debbie Robinson 2016-17
Ryan Stober 2017-18
Geoff and Gaylon Cowan 2018-19