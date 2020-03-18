There has not yet been a positive test for coronavirus in Appanoose County or the surrounding area, local officials said Wednesday.
Rumors have been rampant that positives have been located in area communities, but those rumors are unsubstantiated.
Positive test results are reported by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and through the Iowa Department of Public Health on an at least daily basis.
“I want to assure you right now there are no cases here in Appanoose County,” Kris Laurson, the Appanoose County Public Health Administrator, said.
There have been 29 cases statewide. The bulk of those came from Johnson County, where there was 18. Dallas County has had 3 and Allamakee has had 2 confirmed. Adair, Black Hawk, Carroll, Harrison, Polk and Pottawattamie Counties have each had one confirmed test as of Wednesday afternoon.
Additionally, contrary to additional community rumors, there have been no cases at the Appanoose County Jail, Sheriff Gary Anderson said Wednesday.
Anderson said inmates who show signs of any illness, be it coronavirus, influenza, or other, are isolated until it’s deemed those inmates are safe to enter general population. However, there have been no positive tests for coronavirus or influenza at the facility.
If individuals in the community begin showing signs of illness should first call their primary care physician or clinic before arriving.
“They want to triage you, determine if you need to be seen,” Laurson said. “We’re asking everyone please do not just show up at your doctor’s office or the clinic or the hospital.”
The three best ways to protect from the virus is to wash your hands, cover your mouth when coughing and stay home when sick.
Individuals seeking more information can contact the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus hotline by dialing 211.
The coronavirus, particularly the strand that has caused the pandemic named COVID-19, is mild or non-severe in many cases. However, cases can become severe, requiring hospitalization and has resulted in fatalities. Symptoms are similar to a cold or flu, including a runny nose, sore throat, cough and fever.