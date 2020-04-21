A new testing initiative could add 3,000 more tests per day across the state. Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced that Iowa is the second state to join a public-private partnership started by Silicon Valley companies to help monitor the COVID-19 disease.
A new website, testiowa.com, was unveiled Tuesday. The website contains a survey for Iowans to self-identify whether they'd come into contact with someone who was confirmed to carry the disease, whether they are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 or whether they have recently visited a disease hot spot.
The website serves two purposes, the Governor and the members of the public-private partnerships said.
The data will be useful for the state to determine where undiagnosed cases of COVID-19 may lie in order to shift more testing resources there. The survey will also line individuals up to get tested if they meet certain criteria. That testing will be done at drive-up sites across the state. The first site starts Saturday in Des Moines at the Iowa Events Center.
What the website does not do is replace testing that's occurring already by physicians and public health officials across the state, rather it compliments. The 211 line is still available for any questions related to the coronavirus. Additionally, Iowans can continue to contact their primary care physicians for testing or health concerns.
The state is requesting that all Iowans, even those who don't think they've been exposed to the virus and that are not experiencing symptoms, to report this information to the testiowa.com website.
This data component is a key piece beyond the increase in testing, officials said Tuesday.
"It will also help us gather critical information from Iowans that will help our health officials better target and fight the virus," Reynolds said.
Those visiting testiowa.com will follow a three-step process.
Step 1: Iowans will complete a brief assessment, identifying potential exposure and symptoms. Data collected is also used to help the state identify potential hotspots that aren’t yet showing up via confirmed cases.
Step 2: Get tested if Iowans have symptoms, come in contact with confirmed patients or have visited hotspots. The state is prioritizing certain individuals, like first responders or health care workers, to get tests through this system first.
Step 3: For those who test positive, the public-private partnership with conduct contact-tracing to determine potential exposures and slow the spread.
“So by taking the assessment and sharing the information you can help us zero in on potential outbreaks and new clusters so that we can target our response and protect the health of others,” Reynolds said. “Our information can also help us identify areas where minimal virus activity is occurring so that we can begin to safely reopen our state as soon as possible.”
Private, for-profit companies are included in the partnership through the state of Iowa is the only party to receive the data. Iowa will own the data, as well.
The data form is secured by Qualtrics and analyzed only by the state. The website also follows HIPAA protocols.
“At the end of the day, the data is owned by the state so we don’t have access to it,” said Spencer Steed, the public sector Vice President at Qualtrics.
The personal information in the assessment will be hidden, Reynolds said, and "will be used exclusively for the purpose of fighting COVID-19 and will be destroyed once the immediate threat of the virus subsides."
The new program comes as the state has spent the last few days reporting record numbers for case growth. On Tuesday, the state added 482 cases, which includes 107 new cases in Black Hawk County alone.
Meat processing facilities are the source for 33% of the new cases today and were the source of 21% of the 389 cases that were confirmed Sunday.
The state has been conducting surveillance testing at some of these facilities throughout the state.