Seven new staff members will join the Centerville Community School District this year. The first day of school for students is today.
Learn more about the new staff members below:
Neal Caylor
Son of Kim and the late Dan Caylor. Sister: Emily.
Hobbies: Boating, soccer, woodworking, outdoors activities.
From: Centerville
Education: Centerville High School, Indian Hills Community College, University of Northern Iowa
Position: Will teach biology, advanced biology, and anatomy and physiology at Centerville High School
Other assignments: Boys and girls soccer
What do you like best about teaching: “What I like best about teaching is the opportunity to give back to my community. I’m lucky to be able to teach in my hometown. I can’t wait to give back to the community that has given me so much opportunity in my life thus far.”
Luann Eakins
Family: She has been married to my husband, Brian Eakins, for 29 years. They have two children.
Hobbies: Gardening and golfing
From: Originally from Sigourney, Iowa. Live in Harper, Iowa on family farm
Education: Indian Hills Community College, Buena Vista University, Iowa State University
Position: Will be the student success coordinator at Centerville High School and Howar Middle School
Other assignments: Senior sponsor
What do you like best about teaching: “I like to prepare students for life after high school, college/career ready and helping with the student and their family on their journey. Most important part is building relationships.”
Andy Hotek
Family: Married to wife Tammy, and has a son, Zac.
Hobbies: Gardening, boating, hunting and fishing
From: Grew up in Fremont, Illinois. After moving to New York, I came to Iowa and fell in love and married my wife Tammy. I started teaching at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa. For the past 14 years, I have been an administrator in Oskaloosa and Ames.
Education: Buena Vista University, Northwest Missouri State, University of Northern Iowa
Position: Dean of students at Howar Middle School
What do you like best about teaching: “Being a part of a team, focused on making a difference in the lives of our children.”
Cassidy Schmell
Family: Married to husband Cody. Have three sons, Brody, 9; Parker, 4; and Jaxen, 1.
Hobbies: Spending time with family, being outdoors and reading.
From: Centerville
Education: Graceland University
Position: First grade teacher at Central Elementary School
What do you like best about teaching: “Helping students learn and grow, to reach their highest potential.”
Emily Kunmski
Family: Married to husband Tony. They have a son, Jack, 2.
Hobbies: Running and reading
From: Culpeper, Virginia
Education: Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia
Position: First grade teacher at Central Elementary School
What do you like best about teaching: “Watching student’s excitement as they learn and grow.”
Haidyn Hank
Family: Daughter of Janine and Brad. Two siblings, sister Chesnie and brother Gannen.
Hobbies: Reading, writing, traveling, and taking care of my plants and pets.
From: Bettendorf
Education: Iowa State University
Positions: Ninth grade English, communications, and character development and leadership.
Other assignments: None yet, but I look forward to getting more involved!
What do you like best about teaching: “Sharing my passion for learning with students and watching them grow throughout the year.”
Megan Phillips
Family: Married to husband Matt and have two children, Lauren and Lucas.
Hobbies: Playing piano, singing, weight lifting, cooking, interaction with my farm animal pets
From: Centerville
Education: University of Iowa
Position: Howar Middle School Family Consumer Science and Life Skills
What do you like best about teaching: “I really enjoy interacting with students and colleagues to work towards common goals. I am always excited to witness students’ success, especially when that achievement passes their personal perception of their individual potential.”