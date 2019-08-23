New teachers

Seven new teachers are joining the Centerville Community School District this year. Pictured in front from left to right are Emily Kunmski, Megan Phillips, Cassidy Schmell and Luann Eakins. Pictured in back from left to right are Haidyn Hank, Andy Hotek and Neal Caylor.

 Submitted Photo

Seven new staff members will join the Centerville Community School District this year. The first day of school for students is today.

Learn more about the new staff members below:

Neal Caylor

Son of Kim and the late Dan Caylor. Sister: Emily.

Hobbies: Boating, soccer, woodworking, outdoors activities.

From: Centerville

Education: Centerville High School, Indian Hills Community College, University of Northern Iowa

Position: Will teach biology, advanced biology, and anatomy and physiology at Centerville High School

Other assignments: Boys and girls soccer

What do you like best about teaching: “What I like best about teaching is the opportunity to give back to my community. I’m lucky to be able to teach in my hometown. I can’t wait to give back to the community that has given me so much opportunity in my life thus far.”

Luann Eakins

Family: She has been married to my husband, Brian Eakins, for 29 years. They have two children.

Hobbies: Gardening and golfing

From: Originally from Sigourney, Iowa. Live in Harper, Iowa on family farm

Education: Indian Hills Community College, Buena Vista University, Iowa State University

Position: Will be the student success coordinator at Centerville High School and Howar Middle School

Other assignments: Senior sponsor

What do you like best about teaching: “I like to prepare students for life after high school, college/career ready and helping with the student and their family on their journey. Most important part is building relationships.”

Andy Hotek

Family: Married to wife Tammy, and has a son, Zac.

Hobbies: Gardening, boating, hunting and fishing

From: Grew up in Fremont, Illinois. After moving to New York, I came to Iowa and fell in love and married my wife Tammy. I started teaching at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa. For the past 14 years, I have been an administrator in Oskaloosa and Ames.

Education: Buena Vista University, Northwest Missouri State, University of Northern Iowa

Position: Dean of students at Howar Middle School

What do you like best about teaching: “Being a part of a team, focused on making a difference in the lives of our children.”

Cassidy Schmell

Family: Married to husband Cody. Have three sons, Brody, 9; Parker, 4; and Jaxen, 1.

Hobbies: Spending time with family, being outdoors and reading.

From: Centerville

Education: Graceland University

Position: First grade teacher at Central Elementary School

What do you like best about teaching: “Helping students learn and grow, to reach their highest potential.”

Emily Kunmski

Family: Married to husband Tony. They have a son, Jack, 2.

Hobbies: Running and reading

From: Culpeper, Virginia

Education: Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia

Position: First grade teacher at Central Elementary School

What do you like best about teaching: “Watching student’s excitement as they learn and grow.”

Haidyn Hank

Family: Daughter of Janine and Brad. Two siblings, sister Chesnie and brother Gannen.

Hobbies: Reading, writing, traveling, and taking care of my plants and pets.

From: Bettendorf

Education: Iowa State University

Positions: Ninth grade English, communications, and character development and leadership.

Other assignments: None yet, but I look forward to getting more involved!

What do you like best about teaching: “Sharing my passion for learning with students and watching them grow throughout the year.”

Megan Phillips

Family: Married to husband Matt and have two children, Lauren and Lucas.

Hobbies: Playing piano, singing, weight lifting, cooking, interaction with my farm animal pets

From: Centerville

Education: University of Iowa

Position: Howar Middle School Family Consumer Science and Life Skills

What do you like best about teaching: “I really enjoy interacting with students and colleagues to work towards common goals. I am always excited to witness students’ success, especially when that achievement passes their personal perception of their individual potential.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags