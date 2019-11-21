Three new faces joined the Centerville Community School Board Monday for the district’s regular and organizational meeting.
Prior to the new members taking the oath, the previous board met for a regular meeting. Their agenda was short, lasting 14 minutes, and centered around approving reports and passing resolutions tied to the refinancing of their sales tax bonds.
Current interest rates have prompted the Centerville Community School District to begin the process of refinancing about $3.15 million in bonds.
A financial adviser from the district’s consulting firm of Piper Jaffray alerted district leaders to the potential savings of $160,000 or more if they moved forward with the refinancing.
The bonds are paid for from the district’s state sales tax revenues and doesn’t affect property taxes.
Joining the board at the organizational portion were newly elected members Mike Moore, Kevin Wiskus and Kris Shondel. Brooke Johnson was re-elected and also swore in.
The new board approved, after substantial discussion, several change orders related to the Lakeview Elementary School project.
The project continues to operate within its $274,000 budgeted contingency. Though board members expressed some displeasure with the project’s architect, Des Moines-based RDG Planning & Design, and the notable sizable change orders during the project.
Looming in the project is a decision on whether to tie in the library addition’s heating and cooling system which makes up a large portion of about $300,000 worth of pending requests for change orders. That decision will be made later, but board members were reserved in going over their contingency budget given what they deemed to be an excessive amount of change orders in the project, now totaling over 40.
In other action:
— Marty Braster was voted on by the board to continue being board president. Mike Thomas was elected as board vice president.
— The new school board approved the second reading of a new seat belt policy for their school buses.