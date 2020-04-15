A second Appanoose County resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Appanoose County Public Health said Wednesday morning that a 61-80-year-old male has tested positive for the disease.
The male was admitted to an isolation room at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center where he later tested positive for COVID-19. His current status was not released.
"MercyOne places a priority on the safety of our colleagues, physicians and patients," Ann Young, Vice President of Healthcare Experience at the hospital. She said the hospital is following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to care for the patient while keeping caregivers and colleagues safe.
The public health department is working to identify anyone who may have come into contact with the individual. Those who did should self-isolate for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms.
This case was reported after the state's cutoff for data, therefore the state's data will not show the new result in Appanoose County until Thursday. The state of Iowa reported a total of 96 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. That moves the state's total to 1,995. With four additional deaths, 53 Iowans have died to date.
According to state data, as of Tuesday at 10 a.m., 38 tests have been administered to Appanoose County residents, or about 0.3% of the county’s population.
The Appanoose County Public Health Department said to slow the spread citizens should wash their hands frequently, over coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm, staying home when ill, and avoid nonessential travel and practice social distancing.
As many as 80% of cases of the COVID-19 disease are mild, with some being asymptomatic. However, some cases are more severe and can require hospitalization. The disease affects the respiratory system and can cause death.
Individuals with symptoms, particularly fever, cough or shortness of breath, should call their provider before going to the doctor’s office. The provider will assess over the phone whether it is necessary to be seen in-person.
The Appanoose County Public Health Department says not all, even those mildly ill, need to be tested or seen by their healthcare provider.
Ill individuals should remain home and isolated from others until they’ve had 72 hours without fever without the use of fever-reducing medicine, other symptoms have improved, and at least seven days have passed since the first symptoms appeared.