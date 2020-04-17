Close to a foot of snow fell in some areas around Appanoose County overnight, though it isn't like the snow will last long.
Between 6-12 inches has been reported across Appanoose County, but also Wayne County.
The snow likely is just temporary. Temperatures will reach 39 degrees today according to the forecast from the National Weather Service. It will only get warmer, with a high of 57 degrees forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will near the 70s at the start of next week.
Travel Friday morning was a little treacherous in the area as road crews worked to catch up with a thick, wet snow.
Friday morning, the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office briefly asked residents to stay home if they could. State highways were cleared by 7 a.m., and crews continued work on city and county roads. Though the sheriff's office Friday morning had said more than 10 inches of snow was piled on some roads in the county.