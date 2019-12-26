A judge ruled Monday to increase the bond of a man in custody on charges of attempted murder.
Jacob James Myers, 33, of rural Moulton, now sits in custody on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Myers faces charges of attempted murder, a class B felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon, a class D felony.
The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office said he shot a man in the head in rural Moulton. The man survived and was able to identify Myers as the shooter and point law enforcement to the location of the shooting.
Law enforcement conducted a search warrant at 30174 550th St. in Moulton, where Myers was known to be living. Court filings said that officers located a .22-caliber Colt Woodsman pistol that was hidden in a hollowed-out tree in the yard, along with additional .22-caliber ammunition in a nearby vehicle.
The ruling roughly doubles the bond Myers needed to post in order to be released. He was originally held on a $55,000 cash only bond. Prosecutors moved to raise the bond, citing the nature of the offense and Myers’ criminal record.