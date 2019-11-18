A Moulton woman was seriously injured following a Monday morning rollover east of Centerville.
Cindy Montegna, of rural Moulton, was found lying in a roadside ditch near her car that had rolled over on the 25000 block of Highway 2, about 2 miles east of Centerville.
Responders were called to the area at about 7:49 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a badly damaged 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Montegna laying nearby on the ground.
Montegna was transported to MercyOne Centerville Medical Center by the Centerville Fire and Rescue ambulance. She was later transported to a Des Moines hospital by air ambulance with life threatening injuries. An update on her condition was not available by 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say Montegna was driving westbound in the Malibu around a curve when she lost control and left the north side of the Highway. The vehicle began to roll, and Montegna was ejected from the vehicle.
The vehicle rolled and struck an utility pole and an embankment.
The crash is under investigation by the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office. The office was assisted at the scene by the Centerville Police Department, Centerville Fire and Rescue, and Alliant Energy.