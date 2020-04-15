The property tax rate for the Moulton-Udell School District will decrease slightly for the upcoming fiscal year.
On Tuesday, the school board approved the budget for the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
The budget features an overall expense reduction. The approved tax rate was 11.18850 per $1,000 in taxable valuation. That’s a decrease from the current rate of 11.90471.
Moulton-Udell School Board President Randy Welch said the board is trying to keep the property tax rate as low as possible for the district’s constituents.
“I think everybody, whether a homeowner or property manager or anything like that, obviously understands what we’re trying to do by keeping that down. That’s a board decision we’re making to keep that lower, we want to do that for our constituents.”
The meeting was held digitally due to COVID-19 disease concerns. The meeting was still available to the public, but no one spoke during the public hearing for the budget.
In other action:
— Moulton-Udell Superintendent Brian VanderSluis said the district has chosen the state’s option for a voluntary distance learning program, which about 89% of the state had done. The option allows the district to have the days missed up until April 30 to be forgiven.
“I’ve just been so impressed by everything that I have seen the teachers in this district — what they’ve done, how they’ve communicated with one another, all the work that’s going on behind the scenes,” said VanderSluis. “For something that just happened, that nobody plans for, they’re having to put together things and reach out to students in ways that we hadn’t really had in service on how to provide distance education or things like that.”
VanderSluis added that school superintendents are expecting a decision from Gov. Kim Reynolds either Thursday or Friday as to whether the school year will continue in an in-person setting this year.
— The district spoke on a potential early retirement package, but the board did not opt to move forward with on.
— A pandemic pay resolution was also improved, meaning hourly employees unable to work will be able to still be paid by the district. VanderSluis said some incoming stabilization money from the federal government would contain a string that schools continue to pay their hourly staff.
VanderSluis said that teachers will continue being paid based on their contracts.