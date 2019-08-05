The Morris Brothers of Appanoose County will be inducted into the 2019 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Ninety-six Iowa counties are participating this year and have selected 135 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members will be presented a certificate as they are introduced on stage.
The Morris Brothers will be recognized at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow the presentations.
The Morris Brother’s contribution to 4-H was widely felt, said Courtney Chapman, County Youth Coordinator. The Morris Brothers provide trucking for the County Fair Livestock Auction free of charge to lessen the burden of 4-H members, which is greatly appreciated by all. In addition, they have organized the carcass contest and weighing before county fair even begins for many years. The Morris Brothers are often found at the Fair throughout the week helping any young person that needs assistance, offering guidance, advice or a friendly smile. The Morris Brothers all display a sense of protecting the integrity of the Appanoose County 4-H Program and its members.
Counties select inductees for their exceptional work in contributing to the lives of 4-H members and the overall 4-H program, said Courtney Chapman, County Youth Coordinator. Many inductees served as club leaders, youth mentors, fair superintendents or fair board members, Iowa State University Extension county council members, county youth council members, fair judges, financial supporters, chaperones or ISU Extension staff members. The inductees have demonstrated dedication, encouragement, commitment and guidance to Iowa’s 4-H’ers through the years.
“Iowa 4-H volunteers and staff greatly impact our youth and this is one way we can recognize them for their remarkable service and commitment,” said Tillie Good, volunteer specialist, Iowa 4-H Youth Development.
The Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame was initiated in 2002 to help commemorate the 100th anniversary of 4-H. A summary of previous honorees will be on display at the 2019 Iowa State Fair in the 4-H Exhibits Building.
Information about previous inductees to the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame also is available on the Iowa 4-H Foundation website, organized by year and by county. Go to http://www.iowa4hfoundation.org/ and select “Recognition.”