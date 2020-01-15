Weather map for Friday 1/17

A map produced by the Des Moines National Weather Service office shows anticipated snowfall from Friday’s forecast snow event across Iowa.

 Courtesy National Weather Service

Another round of snow is predicted Friday that could replace the just-recently melted snow from the last round.

Forecasters are growing in confidence that a snow Friday could result in between 4-6 inches of snow across southern Iowa.

A similar forecast was in place last week, though snowfall fell short of predictions.

Snow is expected to begin Friday morning and continue into the early morning hours on Saturday. Temperatures could add some freezing rain or rain to the mix. Forecasters believe the temperatures will rise to 35 degrees overnight Friday. Temperatures will heavily influence how much snow will ultimately fall.

Another factor will be wind, with gusts between 22 and 30 mph expected over the snow event. Sustained winds are expected in the neighborhood of 14-16 mph, which could make blowing or drifting snow an issue.

While travel impacts will be felt across the state, northern Iowa is on particular alert with up to 6-8 inches possible over a V-shaped pattern north of Des Moines. Near Estherville in extreme north central Iowa between 8-12 inches are possible, forecasters from the National Weather Service said.

Preceding the snow will be the return of colder air. Temperatures dropped to seven degrees Wednesday night. Thursday morning wind chills at minus 5 degrees were expected.

Forecasters Wednesday said shifts in the storm track remain possible, particularly to the area across southern Iowa. Stay tuned to news and weather sources for updates to the storm and the expected impacts.

Subscribers help the Daily Iowegian produce content like this and employ local watchdog journalists. Consider subscribing today for as little as $8.99 per month at www.dailyiowegian.com/subscriptions.

Kyle Ocker can be reached at kocker@dailyiowegian.com or by calling the newsroom at 641-856-6336. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Editor

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Daily Iowegian. Prior to becoming editor, Ocker was a correspondent, sports editor and associate editor at the Daily Iowegian, and was the managing editor of the Knoxville Journal-Express.

Recommended for you