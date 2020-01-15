Another round of snow is predicted Friday that could replace the just-recently melted snow from the last round.
Forecasters are growing in confidence that a snow Friday could result in between 4-6 inches of snow across southern Iowa.
A similar forecast was in place last week, though snowfall fell short of predictions.
Snow is expected to begin Friday morning and continue into the early morning hours on Saturday. Temperatures could add some freezing rain or rain to the mix. Forecasters believe the temperatures will rise to 35 degrees overnight Friday. Temperatures will heavily influence how much snow will ultimately fall.
Another factor will be wind, with gusts between 22 and 30 mph expected over the snow event. Sustained winds are expected in the neighborhood of 14-16 mph, which could make blowing or drifting snow an issue.
While travel impacts will be felt across the state, northern Iowa is on particular alert with up to 6-8 inches possible over a V-shaped pattern north of Des Moines. Near Estherville in extreme north central Iowa between 8-12 inches are possible, forecasters from the National Weather Service said.
Preceding the snow will be the return of colder air. Temperatures dropped to seven degrees Wednesday night. Thursday morning wind chills at minus 5 degrees were expected.
Forecasters Wednesday said shifts in the storm track remain possible, particularly to the area across southern Iowa. Stay tuned to news and weather sources for updates to the storm and the expected impacts.