More snow forecast for mid-week

For those counting their chickens after a two-inch snowfall over the weekend missed the forecasted mark, Mother Nature has another chance to make up for it.
Centerville was forecast to receive up to five inches of snow but ended with just two. Central Iowa bore the brunt, with snowfall totals ranging upwards of 10 inches.
More snow is on its way, slated to begin Tuesday evening. The area faces a similar forecast of 4-6 inches. Southwest Iowa is in line for a more major track, with between 6-8 inches possible.
Snowfall, at times intense, will begin Tuesday between 6-9 p.m. and continue through Wednesday morning.
The NWS said Monday the snow “could be heavy at times.” Temperatures will warm overnight, and Wednesday could see a mix of freezing drizzle and snow before 1 p.m.
If there’s any good news with this storm, it’s that it will bring warmer temperatures. Highs Wednesday and Friday will be in the mid-30s. That’s still not where they should be for mid-February, but warmer than what the area has seen.
Surprisingly enough, most of the daytime highs since mid-January have fallen within the normal daily range of temperatures. The lows, however, have generally been well outside their normal range.
Another storm arrives Friday night, and it looks likely to continue through most of the weekend. No forecast totals for it have been given.
Kyle Ocker from the Daily Iowegian and Matt Milner from the Ottumwa Courier contributed to this report.