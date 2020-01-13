Missing Christmas by 16 days, grass was first frozen into mini icicles then covered with snow over the weekend.
In all, the area received more ice than was originally forecast, causing several large tree branches around town to fall. A few hundred were without power at one point as the fire department responded to several sparking power line calls.
Outages were short lived and limited around Appanoose County.
While some marginal snow accumulation was set to fall Friday, it was more so of a dusting on top of the more significant ice accumulation than expected.
On Saturday, snow fall amounted to less than half of what was originally forecast, with much of the county receive between 1 and 2 inches of snow.
Another half inch of snow fell in a short time period on Sunday evening, recovering vehicles.