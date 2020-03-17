The Moravia and Seymour School Districts have announced their meals program during the four-week shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The two school districts share a superintendent but are separate districts with different school boards. Both schools will not hold classes in their buildings until at least April 13. Details on at-home learning are expected in the next two weeks, superintendent Brad Breon said.
Both will continue to service breakfast and lunch for all students in the district. They will be sack lunches available for pickup during breakfast time and lunchtime.
Details on the meals program and other school updates follow:
Moravia Schools
- Meals will be sacked and ready for students on tables in the main lobby of Moravia Schools. Students need to sign up for long-term interest so the school can determine the number of requests. Email Marie Padget, Moravia's director of food services, with the number of requests you need at marie.padget@moravia.k12.ia.us.
- The program begins Wednesday, March 18 and will run until further notice. Breakfast can be picked up from 8-9 a.m. in the morning and lunch can be picked up from 12-1 p.m.
- Students outside of town can request delivery from Padget.
- No adults will be served and no meals will be delivered outside of the Moravia School District's boundaries.
- There will be no educational services required for students for the next two weeks. Staff, however, may be sending out activities for students to work on. We plan to have something in place after two weeks for the students for academics.
- Any school activity scheduled from now until April 13 is canceled. Other events, such as class trips, prom, graduation, etc. will be determined at a later date. There are no practices or open gyms during this time.
- The Moravia Schools building is closed to everyone except staff until further notice.
Seymour Schools
- Meals will be sacked and ready for students on tables in the main lobby of Seymour Schools. Students need to sign up for long-term interest so the school can determine the number of requests. Email Carole Brown, Seymour's director of food services, with the number of requests you need at carole.brown@seymourcsd.org.
- The program begins Wednesday, March 18 and will run until further notice. Breakfast can be picked up from 8-9 a.m. in the morning and lunch can be picked up from 12-1 p.m.
- No adults will be served and no meals will be delivered outside of the Seymour School District's boundaries.
- There will be no educational services required for students for the next two weeks. Staff, however, may be sending out activities for students to work on. We plan to have something in place after two weeks for the students for academics.
- Any school activity scheduled from now until April 13 is canceled. Other events, such as class trips, prom, graduation, etc. will be determined at a later date. There are no practices or open gyms during this time.
- The Seymour Schools building is closed to everyone except staff until further notice.