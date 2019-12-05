Sponsored for the fourth year by the Moravia Community Betterment committee, this year’s Tour of Homes has been reinvented.
While only one home is actually available for touring on Saturday, Dec. 7 (Jeff and Alyssa Prater at 801 Deborah),, there will be a number of homes offering porch tours. Guests are invited to view the outdoor decorations and amenities on the front porches of Rod and Naomi Hutt, Sam and Sheila Kirby, Tyson and Stephanie Johnson, and Susan Spencer. All four are historic local homes with welcoming period porches. A vehicle-drawn open wagon will be available for tour participants, or guests may walk or drive from stop to stop. Visitors can vote for their favorite porch with donation buckets at each location.
As part of this pre-holiday event, MCB is once again partnering with Moravia Fire & Rescue members to host a soup supper at the Methodist Fellowship Hall on East North Street. Homemade ham and bean soup, chili, and chicken and noodle soup, along with pies and desserts, will be offered for a freewill donation. Santa will be on hand to greet the little ones and have photos taken. There will also be games for the kids. All events take place from 5-8 p.m. this Saturday in Moravia.
Visitors are also encouraged to drive around the community to view the many holiday lighting displays. A contest to pick the top three favorite residential and business Christmas decorations is being held, with the winners determined by likes on the MF&R’s Facebook page.