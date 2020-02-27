MercyOne Centerville Medical Center today announced it has been named a 2020 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.
“We are very pleased to be honored as one of the top rural hospitals in the country, especially as we celebrate our 110th hospital anniversary this year,” said Matt Johnson, hospital president. “I would like to thank all of our employees, volunteers, and medical staff who have made this possible through their hard work and dedication. It’s because of their tireless commitment to our patients and our community that we are able to be recognized as a premier critical access hospital.”
Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Critical Access Hospitals nationally.
“The Top 100 Critical Access Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction. It’s a pleasure to be able to not only recognize this year’s recipients, but our larger group of top 100 alumni as we celebrate 10 years of The Hospital Strength INDEX,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
MercyOne Centerville Medical Center is a not-for-profit, Catholic critical access hospital serving the Appanoose County area for 110 years. The hospital is dedicated to the mission and core values of Reverence, Integrity, Compassion and Excellence as they strive to provide a remarkable Mercy experience to patients, guests, colleagues and community; creating the best place to work and succeed. The hospital provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, diagnostics, imaging and surgery as well as specialist physician clinics.
The hospital also operates a long term care unit, geriatric mental health service and medical clinic with primary care physicians and advanced registered nurse practitioners including Quick Care open seven days a week.