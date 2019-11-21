With a generous donation from Mr. and Mrs. Brad Wardlow, and a matching contribution from the MercyOne Centerville Auxiliary as well as a gift from the Appanoose County Heart Association, MercyOne Centerville Medical Center purchased a new exercise bike for the Cardiac Rehabilitation service.
Mendy Kratofil, RN and coordinator of the program recently installed the new bike for use by patients during their rehabilitation program. Cardiac Rehab is a medically supervised program for people who have had a heart attack, heart failure, heart valve surgery, coronary artery bypass grafting, or percutaneous coronary intervention. Cardiac rehab involves adopting heart-healthy lifestyle changes including exercise to address risk factors for cardiovascular disease.
During the past year, Kratofil began offering Cardiac Rehab phase 3 to her patients who completed their initial program but wanted to continue exercising with the advantage of having a registered nurse available. Although phase 3 is not covered by insurance, the hospital developed a private pay punch card that allows patients to use the exercise equipment during the regularly scheduled hours.
The cardiac rehabilitation program had 1715 visits last fiscal year, an 8% increase over the previous year. The department also performs stress tests and cardiolite stress tests, a diagnostic nuclear imaging study that uses a radioactive tracer, called cardiolite, to produce images of the heart muscle. When combined with stress either through exercise or use of a pharmacological agent, the cardiolite scan helps determine if the heart muscle is getting the blood supply it needs.
MercyOne Centerville Medical Center is the only rural hospital in the area offering the cardiolite stress tests under the supervision of Dr. Richard Burger or Linda McDanolds, ARNP, pulmonary specialist.
For more information about cardiac rehabilitation at MercyOne Centerville, contact Kratofil at 641-437-3473.