Dear readers:
Our commitment to provide the Centerville community with accurate and timely information during the coronavirus health emergency has been widely appreciated as a vital public service — and for that we are thankful.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue has added to the economic headwinds already facing the newspaper industry, causing us to restructure our resources so we can continue to be the reliable and primary source for local news and sports in the future.
Effective next week, the Daily Iowegian will begin a two-day publishing schedule by discontinuing the Thursday newspaper. We will continue publication and delivery to subscribers and single-copy outlets on Tuesday and Friday.
As a newspaper subscriber, you will still have access to our complete local news and sports content on our website (www.dailyiowegian.com) on Thursday and every other day of the week. If you need assistance to activate your digital subscription, call us at 641-856-6336. Or you can activate your account directly at www.dailyiowegian.com/subscriptions.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in many community newspapers publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy.
The virus crisis has had a significant impact on the Daily Iowegian because most of our revenue comes from local businesses, which are also suffering at this difficult time.
Thank you for supporting our local journalism. It matters now more than ever. And please email me at bmaxwell@dailyiowegian.com if you have questions regarding our restructuring.
Be well and be safe.
Becky Maxwell
Publisher