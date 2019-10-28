MELROSE — Authorities have charged an Appanoose County man following a drug warrant being served at his residence Tuesday.
On Oct. 28, members with the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office, Centerville Police Department, South Central Iowa Drug Task Force, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement served a Narcotic Search Warrant at 116 Pine Ridge Road in Melrose in rural Appanoose County.
During the search warrant, narcotics, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence.
Kerry Severa, 63, and owner of the residence, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a serious misdemeanor; Possession with Intent to Deliver more than five grams but not more than five kilograms of Methamphetamine, a class B felony; Possession with Intent to Deliver not more than 50 kilograms of Marijuana, a class D felony.
The investigation is on-going and additional charges are pending. The investigation is being assisted by the Appanoose County Attorney’s Office. Severa is being held in the Appanoose County Jail pending further appearance before the court.