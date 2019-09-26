Aubreyonna McGill is the seventeen-year-old daughter of Will and Thilea McGill. She is a senior at Centerville High School. McGill is active in Student Council as a committee head, National Honor Society, volleyball, track manager, FFA and is the FFA President. She is also in 4-H, Youth Council, and Backpacks for Kids. Her hobbies are working on the farm, showing livestock, gardening and hanging out with friends. McGill’s future plans after high school are to attend Indian Hills Community College to receive her RN and then transfer to the University of Iowa to receive her BSN and become a traveling nurse.
Emily Clark is the 17-year-old daughter of Steve and Rachel Clark. She attends Centerville High School and is involved in cross country, volleyball, and student council, and is the National Honor Society President. Some of her hobbies include running 5Ks or just running in general and hanging out with her friends. Clark’s future plans are to attend Indian Hills to receive RN degree and then transfer to the University of Iowa for further schooling.
Zoie Cochran is the 17-year-old daughter of Kevin and Stacey Cochran. She is a senior at Centerville High School. Cochran is involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, Cheerleading and Track. She is also involved in her church youth group. Her hobbies are tumbling and just hanging out with her friends. Cochran’s future plans are to attend the University of Iowa to major in Sports and Recreation Management.
Pacey Hawkins is the 17-year-old daughter of Steve and Melanie Hawkins. She is currently a senior at Centerville High School. In school, Hawkins is actively involved in Student Council as a committee head, National Honor Society, FFA, and Dance Team. She is also Vice-President of her 4-H group, Youth Council Vice-President, and a member of the Iowa Junior Beef Breeds Association. Hawkins’ hobbies are showing cattle, traveling, crafting, and hanging out with friends and family. After graduating high school she plans to attend the University of Iowa to obtain a degree in Radiology and later work at the University of Iowa Children’s hospital.
Elizabeth Zintz is the 17-year-old daughter of Sarah and Mike Zintz. She attends Centerville High School and is involved in student council, Vice President of National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), basketball, softball, golf, and cross country manager. Zintz’s hobbies include golfing, traveling, spending time with friends and family. Her future plans are to attend Indian Hills Community College to receive a degree in Radiology Technology and then continue my education at the University of Iowa to major in Health Administration and Management.
Haddie Hurley is the 17-year-old daughter of Doug and Buffy Hurley. She attends Centerville High School where she is involved in football and wrestling cheer, Student Council, And National Honor Society. Hurley is also involved in dance as well, where she teaches young kids. Her hobbies include dancing, hanging out with my family and friends, and traveling. Hurley plans to attend Nebraska Methodist College to obtain a nursing degree and work at the Children’s Hospital. Her ultimate goal is to become a travel nurse.
Gabriella DePrizio is the 17-year-old daughter of Jim and Laura DePrizio. She is a senior at Centerville High School where she is involved in lots of organizations. DePrizio’s fall activities are stage-managing the school musical, being the student council president, and playing in the jazz band and the marching band. Outside of school, she acts as the second vice president of the Iowa Association of Student Councils. Her hobbies include technical theater, making short films with friends and drinking a lot of caffeine. DePrizio’s future plans are to attend a four-year university, major in technical theater and earn an education endorsement. After graduation, she would love to work as a stage manager and with an educational outreach program to share her passion for technical theater with young people.
Kasidee Micetich is the 17-year-old daughter of Mark and Erin Micetich. She is a senior at Centerville High School and is involved in cheerleading, National Honor Society, track, and 4-H. Her hobbies include working and spending time with family and friends. Micetich’s future plans are to attend Indian Hills for two years and then go to the Iowa School of Beauty to further her education. Her goal is to one day operate her own business.