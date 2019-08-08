A Centerville man that broke into a flooring store was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison for burglary.
Centerville Police charged Johnathan Tiberious Craver, 24, of Centerville, was charged in November 2018 with second-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, possession of methamphetamine second offense, and possession of marijuana second offense.
Police said at about 5 a.m. Nov. 17, 2018, Craver entered J&L Flooring on South 18th St. in Centerville without permission, while the business was closed and locked.
According to court filings, Craver took some floor tiles and drill bits, which officers located in a backpack he was wearing.
During the burglary, Craver was confronted by the business owner. Police said Craver punched a male victim with a closed fist while the victim was trying to detain him.
When police located Craver he had .5 grams of methamphetamine in his backpack and 4.3 grams of marijuana.
Craver pled guilty on Aug. 2 and was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for the burglary charge and two years in prison for methamphetamine possession. The marijuana possession and assault charges were dismissed as part of the negotiated plea deal.
The sentences run concurrently, meaning Craver will serve no more than 10 years. He was also fined $1,625.
In 2017, Craver received five years of suspended prison for a third-degree burglary charge. The judge also imposed that prison sentence, but it will run concurrently, meaning it will be served at the same time as his other prison sentences.