A Moravia man arrested in August for methamphetamine possession is going to prison following a plea deal.
Judge Myron Gookin sentenced Jeremy Lee Davis, 38, of Moravia, to 10 years in prison on reduced drug possession charges.
Davis was charged after officers arrested him on Aug. 12 for possession of marijuana and methamphetamine after a brief foot pursuit.
During a routine patrol, Centerville police officers noticed Davis on the cell phone on the porch of a known drug house. After circling back to locate him, Davis was seen walking away from the residence and took off once he saw police, court documents said.
Police said they located a small black bag on the ground next to a pick up truck in a driveway, near the location the officer reported hearing a loud thump during the foot chase. In the bag, police said, was 3.28 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, clear plastic baggies and approximately 11.43 grams of methamphetamine.
Davis had four prior drug convictions in Iowa, two of them were felony convictions.
Gookin also handed a $1,000 fine to Davis.
Davis was originally charged with a class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The reduced charge following the negotiated plea deal was for a class C felony of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. A 10 year prison sentence is the maximum for a class C felony.